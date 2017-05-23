Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » German prosecutors to search…

German prosecutors to search Daimler offices in diesel probe

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 8:54 am < a min read
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler AG says prosecutors will be searching several of its offices in Germany as part of a preliminary investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emission controls.

Daimler said Tuesday it was cooperating with the probe conducted by prosecutors in its home base of Stuttgart. The company had already disclosed the probe in its financial reports. It said the investigation focused on “known and unknown employees” of the company.

The company declined further comment.

Daimler said in its first-quarter earnings report that authorities in the U.S. and Europe had asked it for information about test results and the control systems used on its Mercedes-Benz cars. It said the U.S. Justice Department had asked the company to conduct an internal investigation.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German prosecutors to search…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.