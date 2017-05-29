Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Germany gains access to…

Germany gains access to journalist detained in Turkey

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 6:47 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says Turkish authorities have agreed to grant consular officials access for the first time to a German journalist detained about a month ago in Turkey.

Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday that German officials have received verbal approval for a visit to Mesale Tolu, a 33-year-old German citizen with Turkish roots. Schaefer said he expects the visit to take place on Friday.

Tolu’s case is one of many issues souring relations between Germany and Turkey.

German consular officials have already been granted access to a second German journalist who is in custody in Turkey — Deniz Yucel, who is also a Turkish citizen.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Several dozen journalists have been incarcerated since last year’s failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Germany gains access to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.