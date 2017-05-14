Inauguration day: Macron to become France’s new president

PARIS (AP) — France’s new President Emmanuel Macron is formally taking power during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

His predecessor, Francois Hollande, is to welcome him in the courtyard Sunday in front of hundreds of journalists.

The two are were meeting in the president’s office before Hollande’s departure, taking a last few minutes to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France, including the country’s nuclear codes.

Macron takes charge of a nation that, when Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, will become the EU’s only member with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Macron will then make a speech in the Elysee reception hall in front of about 300 guests, officials and family members, including his wife Brigitte Macron.