Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia arrests 3 suspects…

Indonesia arrests 3 suspects in bombings that killed police

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police in Indonesia say three suspected Islamic militants have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the two suicide bombings that killed three police officers and injured 11 other people in the capital.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus says the suspects were captured early Friday in three places in Bandung, the capital of West Java province. Only their initials and aliases were given.

The Islamic State group has claimed it was responsible for the attack Wednesday that targeted police at a bus terminal in eastern Jakarta.

Police have identified the suicide bombers as Ichwanul Nurul Salam and Ahmad Sukri, both from West Java province.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The attack was the deadliest in Jakarta since a suicide and gun strike in January 2016 that left four civilians and four assailants dead.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia arrests 3 suspects…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.