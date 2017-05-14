Sports Listen

Iran’s reformist ex-president Khatami says re-elect Rouhani

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 11:01 am < a min read
TERHAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former reformist President Mohammad Khatami has called on voters to re-elect President Hassan Rouhani in the May 19 presidential elections.

Khatami, in a video posted online, urged voters to cast their ballot for Rouhani to ensure the “implementation of social and economic justice.”

Khatami lauded the accomplishments of Rouhani’s administration, which he described as successful despite facing “limitations and problems.”

Khatami is considered to have played a key role in Rouhani’s ascension to the presidency in 2013, apparently convincing reformist challenger Mohammad Reza Aref to step aside.

Khatami, who served as president from 1997 to 2005, is considered to be the spiritual leader of Iran’s reformist, and remains influential among youth despite being under a media ban.

