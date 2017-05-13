Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » IS downs Iraqi helicopter…

IS downs Iraqi helicopter west of Mosul

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 11:59 am < a min read
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s joint operations command says an Iraqi air force helicopter has been downed west of Mosul after coming under fire from the Islamic State group.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the command’s spokesman, says the helicopter was hit Saturday afternoon while supporting Iraq’s mostly Shiite militia forces in an operation to retake villages still held by the militants in the sprawling desert to Mosul’s west.

Rasool says the pilot landed safely and there were no fatalities.

The government-sanctioned Shiite militia forces known as the Popular Mobilization Units launched an operation to retake a small village just south of Sinjar on Friday.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Inside Mosul Iraqi forces are slowly closing in on a small cluster of neighborhoods in the city’s west held by the extremist group.

Related Topics
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » IS downs Iraqi helicopter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.