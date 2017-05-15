Sports Listen

Journalist killed in Mexican state of Culiacan

By MARIA VERZA May 15, 2017
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says another journalist has been slain in the country, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers.

The government official in the northern state of Sinaloa says Javier Valdez was killed Monday in the state capital, Culiacan, near the offices of his newspaper, Rio Doce.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rio Doce confirmed the news of Valdez’s killing on its webpage.

Valdez was a veteran reporter who also worked as a correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada. He specialized in covering drug trafficking.

Five journalists have now been murdered in Mexico in just over two months.

