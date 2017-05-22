Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Le Pen would accept…

Le Pen would accept exit of French party No 2 on euro issue

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 5:36 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she would find it natural if the National Front’s No. 2 official leaves the party if it drops one of the top issues she defended during her unsuccessful run for the presidency: giving up the euro currency.

Le Pen said Monday that it would be “to his credit” if Florian Philippot followed his convictions and left, as he has said he would.

Le Pen told France-Info television that she doesn’t consider as “blackmail” Philippot’s recent warning that he would leave if the party drops an exit from the euro.

The subject divides the National Front, but isn’t on the agenda for June 11 and June 18 legislative elections. It’s to be dealt with at a party congress. No date has been set.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Le Pen would accept…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.