Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Merkel spokesman: Germany still…

Merkel spokesman: Germany still seeking stronger US ties

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 6:24 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.

Merkel’s comments Sunday came after a Group of Seven summit at which the Europeans couldn’t reach agreement on climate change with President Donald Trump. She said: “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days.”

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday Merkel’s comments stand for themselves but the German leader is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist.” He said German-U.S. relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations.”

Seibert added that “precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly.”

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Merkel spokesman: Germany still…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.