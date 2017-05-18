Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » NATO chief says he…

NATO chief says he trusts allies on intelligence sharing

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:50 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief says he’s confident that all 28 members of the military alliance can safely share information, amid doubts about the nature of President Donald Trump’s discussions with Russian diplomats.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that “I trust all allies enough, and I’m absolutely certain that they are able to share and to handle this information in a good way.”

Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that he appreciates “the cooperation we have between all allies when it comes to sharing intelligence.”

The White House has played down the importance and secrecy of the information that Trump might have shared with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, some possibly supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » NATO chief says he…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.