Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » New Zealand quake scientists…

New Zealand quake scientists discover surprise: Hot water

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:02 pm < a min read
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When researchers in New Zealand drilled deep into an earthquake fault, they stumbled upon a discovery they say could provide a significant new energy source for the South Pacific nation.

The scientists found that the water in the Alpine Fault was much hotter than expected.

It could potentially be harnessed to generate electricity or provide direct heating to industries like dairy farming.

The finding was surprising because geothermal energy is usually associated with volcanic activity.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

But there are no volcanoes where the scientists drilled. Because the Alpine Fault stretches for hundreds of kilometers (miles) like a spine along the country’s South Island, the energy source could be enormous.

The study led by Victoria University of Wellington professor Rupert Sutherland was published Thursday in the journal Nature.

Related Topics
Business News Science News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » New Zealand quake scientists…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.