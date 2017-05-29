Sports Listen

NKorean missile launch may be testing rivals, not technology

By FOSTER KLUG and HYUNG-JIN KIM May 29, 2017 3:49 am < a min read
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s latest missile test may have less to do with perfecting its weapons technology than with showing it can strike at will against South Korea and U.S. forces in the region.

South Korean and Japanese officials say the suspected Scud-type short-range missile flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles) before landing in Japan’s maritime economic zone Monday.

Many of the North’s launches are aimed at improving its technology as the country seeks to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can reach the U.S. mainland.

But North Korea’s short-range missiles have already proven reliable. This sets up the potential that Pyongyang is trying to emphasize its defiance of the U.S.

Japanese officials said North Korea would be discussed with Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi, who is scheduled to visit Japan later Monday.

