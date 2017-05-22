Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » North Korea says ready…

North Korea says ready to deploy, mass produce new missile

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 12:39 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea says it’s ready to deploy and start mass producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there following a test launch it claims confirmed the missile’s combat readiness and is an “answer” to President Donald Trump’s policies.

The missile tested on Sunday is believed to be capable of reaching Japan and several major U.S. military bases in the country.

The missile, a solid-fuel “Pukguksong-2,” flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a height of 560 kilometers (350 miles) before plunging into the Pacific Ocean. North Korea’s media said that more missiles would be launched and that they’re the country’s answer to the Trump administration.

Trump, traveling in Saudi Arabia, had no immediate public comment.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » North Korea says ready…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.