Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » North Korea sends protest…

North Korea sends protest to US Congress over sanctions

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea’s parliament has sent a rare letter of protest to the U.S. House of Representatives over its new package of tougher sanctions.

The sanctions were condemned as a “heinous act against humanity” by the foreign affairs committee of the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly, according to a state media report Friday.

It’s not unusual for Pyongyang to condemn moves to censure it by Washington, but a direct protest to Congress would be rare.

It was not immediately clear how the protest was conveyed since North Korea and the United States have no diplomatic relations and virtually no official channels of communication. The report, carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency, said the letter of protest was sent Friday.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

The House passed the sanctions package bill on May 4.

Related Topics
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » North Korea sends protest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.