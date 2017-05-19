Number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo now up to 29

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization says Congo now faces 29 suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier on Friday said the number includes two laboratory-confirmed deaths.

Officials announced the outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever a week ago in a remote area of northern Congo.

Lindmeier says Congo authorities and its health partners are monitoring another 416 people who could have come into contact with the suspected cases.

The Ebola outbreak is the eighth in Congo since 1976.