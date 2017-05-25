Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Official: At least 13…

Official: At least 13 soldiers killed in south Afghanistan

By AMIR SHAH May 25, 2017 12:33 pm 1 min read
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents at several security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan, a government official said Thursday.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, said the fighting took place overnight in southern Kandahar province when Taliban fighters stormed the checkpoints and battles lasting for several hours ensued.

Waziri said the insurgents were driven back and 20 of their fighters killed. There was no immediate response from the Taliban.

Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the attack, saying the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Also on Thursday, a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives at a security post in southern Helmand province killing three intelligence officials, a police spokesman said.

The attack also wounded four intelligence officials, said the spokesman, who gave his name only as Zaman. The provincial governor’s spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed the attack.

The Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying the explosion killed Tor Jan, intelligence director for the Washer district in Helmand.

In western Badghis province on Wednesday, Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints, killing six security forces, said Anwar Ishaqzai, provincial governor. He said five others were wounded, while 16 Taliban militants were killed in the fight with government forces.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Official: At least 13…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.