Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Officials: Manchester bomber was…

Officials: Manchester bomber was local man of Libyan descent

By JILL LAWLESS May 23, 2017 3:14 pm 2 min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The man who police say blew himself up in a packed concert arena in Manchester, killing 22 people, did not make a strong impression on his neighbors.

Residents of the Manchester suburb of modest brick semi-detached homes where 22-year-old Salman Abedi lived remembered seeing the tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress. But few said they knew him well.

Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday named Abedi as the suicide bomber who struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, wounding 59 people in addition to those he killed. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, although a top U.S. security official said the claim could not be verified.

Abedi was a British citizen of Libyan descent, said a European security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

At least 20 heavily armed, helmeted police surrounded a house listed as Abedi’s address in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester and blasted down the door at lunchtime Tuesday. Police said officers carried out a controlled explosion to enter the property.

“It was so quick. These cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us: ‘Get in the house now,'” said Simon Turner, 46.

The British electoral roll lists Salman Abedi and Ismail Abedi as current residents of the house. Others with the same name are recorded as living there in previous years.

Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he had seen “a lot of different people living there” in the past but in the last six months or more had only seen one young man in his 20s. Kinsey said he would often get picked up by another young man in a Toyota and often returned late.

“I thought he worked in a takeaway or something” because of his late hours, Kinsey said.

Kinsey said police did not bring anyone out of the house after the raid. Later, forensic officers in white coveralls went in and out of the property.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Other neighbors also said in past years some older adults and younger children had lived in the home, but recently they had only seen a young man.

In the south Manchester suburb of Chorlton on Tuesday, police arrested a 23-year-old man in a supermarket then searched an apartment in a nearby area. British media reported that the apartment belonged to Abedi’s brother, Ismail.

Neighbor Akram Ramadan said the raided apartment was home to a newlywed couple. He said the man was in his 20s, named Ismail and of Libyan descent.

There was no information released on the man who was arrested.

___

Paisley Dodds in London contributed to this story.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Officials: Manchester bomber was…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.