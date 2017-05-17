Sports Listen

Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend may be spared jail

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 8:32 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has deferred sentencing an Oxford University student who pleaded guilty to stabbing her boyfriend in a drug-fueled argument, after remarking that the “extraordinary” woman might not be able to become a surgeon.

Oxford Crown Court Judge Ian Pringle last week put off sentencing 24-year-old Lavinia Woodward until September. He suggested he might not give her a custodial sentence.

The Oxford Times reported that Pringle reasoned that “if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too severe.”

Francis FitzGibbon, the Criminal Bar Association chair, said Wednesday that Pringle has given her a chance to address her drug addiction before sentencing.

