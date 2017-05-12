Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistan's deputy Senate leader…

Pakistan’s deputy Senate leader wounded in roadside bombing

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 5:51 am < a min read
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government spokesman says a roadside bomb has targeted the convoy carrying the deputy leader of the Senate in the country’s southwest, slightly wounding him and some of his party members.

The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, says the attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s car and entourage took place in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province on Friday. The wounded were taken to hospital.

Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri’s badly damaged car. From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw bodies at scene of the blast. No fatalities were immediately confirmed.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation is underway.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Haider’s extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman who is known for his anti-U.S. stance.

Related Topics
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistan's deputy Senate leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.