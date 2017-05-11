Sports Listen

Philippine police make more child cybersex arrests, rescues

By MARTHA MENDOZA and JIM GOMEZ May 11, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Authorities in the Philippines have rescued four girls and arrested a mother and two other women for allegedly livestreaming sexually exploitative videos of children to men paying by the minute to watch from the United States.

Three sisters ages 8, 9 and 12, and an 11-year-old found in a separate rescue, are now in a shelter for abused children while the women face prosecution.

The arrests came just two weeks after Filipino authorities raided the home of an American man suspected of similar cybersex crimes. Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation rescued two girls and made one of the largest seizures of illicit digital content in the Philippines.

The suspect, David Timothy Deakin, has denied wrongdoing.

