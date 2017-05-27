Sports Listen

Philippines forces hit militants; civilians wave white flags

By JIM GOMEZ May 27, 2017 12:29 am < a min read
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military jets have fired rockets at militant positions as soldiers fight to wrest control of a southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.

Civilians trapped by fighting in Marawi city are waving white flags from their windows to show they are not combatants.

Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege by the militants since a failed raid Tuesday night on a suspected hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists. Isnilon got away and fighters loyal to him took over parts of the city, burning building and seizing hostages. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law in the country’s south.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says government forces are working to clear the city of militants.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
