Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Philippines official: Terror suspect…

Philippines official: Terror suspect still in besieged city

By JIM GOMEZ and TERESA CEROJANO May 26, 2017 2:01 am < a min read
Share

ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says top terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon is still hiding in the besieged city of Marawi in the country’s south.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that militants are trying to find a way to extricate Hapilon.

Philippine troops backed by armored vehicles and rocket-firing helicopters are fighting to re-take control of Marawi. The city has been under siege by gunmen linked to the IS group since a raid earlier this week failed to capture Hapilon, one of Asia’s most-wanted militants.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Philippines official: Terror suspect…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.