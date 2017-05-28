Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Philippines says militants shot…

Philippines says militants shot dead at least 16 civilians

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 1:44 am < a min read
Share

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says it has found the bodies of 16 civilians who were gunned down by Muslim militants in the ongoing fight for the control of southern Marawi city.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says the dead include a group of four men, three women and a child who were found near a road close to the Mindanao State University in Marawi. Police say eight other men were fatally shot and thrown in a shallow ravine in Marawi’s Emi village. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated the victims “betrayed their faith.”

Padilla says 61 militants have been killed together with 11 soldiers and four police since Tuesday, when a failed raid to capture one of Asia’s top militants triggered an attack on the city.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Philippines says militants shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.