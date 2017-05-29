Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pieces of pig placed…

Pieces of pig placed on plot of future mosque in Germany

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police say nine wooden spikes topped with parts of a dead pig were planted on a plot of land where Muslims are planning to build a mosque in the eastern city of Erfurt.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that the 1.5 meter- (4.9 foot-) tall stakes were topped with half of a pig’s head, pig feet, and pig bowels among other things. The animals are considered unclean by Muslims.

Police say whoever was responsible is unknown.

There have been repeated protests against the construction of the Ahmadiyya mosque in Erfurt, including one by protesters who erected large Christian crosses on a neighboring property.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Erfurt police and the imam of the Erfurt community could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pieces of pig placed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.