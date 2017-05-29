Poland gathers data on foreigners in the country

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy defense minister has cited security concerns in Europe as he tries to justify a move to gather data on foreigners visiting and living in the country.

A mostly homogenous and Catholic nation, Poland is refusing to accept migrants from the Middle East and Africa. The stance has drawn condemnation from European Union leaders.

The Defense Ministry has requested from authorities in western Poland information on foreigners in their region. The request has drawn vehement criticism from the political opposition, which says such an approach equates foreigners with threats.

Deputy Defense Minister Michal Dworczyk on Monday argued that it is a “natural thing, taking into consideration the situation in the European Union today, that the state should have information on foreign nationals on Poland’s territory.”