Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poland to seek extradition…

Poland to seek extradition of Minnesota man in Nazi case

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:31 am < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they are working on a request for the extradition from the U.S. of a Minnesota man they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre.

The Associated Press had previously identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

Prosecutor Robert Janicki of Poland’s National Remembrance Institute told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the extradition request will be sent to the U.S. Justice Department soon, but declined to specify when.

Last month, Poland asked U.S. justice authorities for assistance in having Karkoc medically examined to make sure he can take part in court proceedings.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

Karkoc’s family denies he was involved in any war crimes.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poland to seek extradition…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.