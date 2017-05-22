Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police: Bomb at Thai…

Police: Bomb at Thai hospital wounds more than 20 people

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA May 22, 2017 3:20 am < a min read
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A bomb exploded at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday, wounding more than 20 people on the third anniversary of a military coup.

Investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Pol. Gen. Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.

The blast radius was 2 to 3 meters (up to 9 feet), he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast or if it was somehow connected to the anniversary of the 2014 military coup.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police: Bomb at Thai…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.