Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police make 2 more…

Police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 2:39 am < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city.

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday’s attack. A woman was arrested late Wednesday but was later released without charge.

Officers also raided a property in the Moss Side area of the city early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

With Britain’s terrorism threat level at “critical,” meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.

He died in Monday’s blast at an Ariana Grande concert.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police make 2 more…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.