Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope denounces speculators in…

Pope denounces speculators in visit to industrial workers

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 4:53 am 1 min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis highlighted the struggle workers face in a globalizing economy with a visit Saturday to a troubled steel factory in Genoa, where he stressed the importance of work in giving people a sense of human dignity and denounced those who would exploit their workers.

The visit puts a focus on the plight of workers whose lives have been made precarious by years of economic crisis, including in Italy where a high jobless rate, especially among young adults, drives many to leave the country.

Speaking to some 3,500 industrial workers, many in factory uniforms or hard hats, Francis distinguished between good entrepreneurs, who “share the labors of workers and share the joys of work” to create something together, and speculators who are not bothered when they fire workers in a search for profit.

“One sickness of the economy is the gradual transformation of entrepreneurs into speculators,” the pontiff said.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

“The speculator doesn’t love his business, doesn’t love the workers, but only sees the business and workers as a means to make profits.”

He also denounced those who claim that workers do their jobs only for the money, saying that this assumption “denies the dignity of work.”

Francis, an Argentine whose parents left Italy in the early 20th century, also referred to his personal feelings aroused by visiting the port city, the departure point in the past for Italians seeking new lives in North and South America.

He said the visit to Genoa, his first, “reminds me of where my father left” and said “it causes me a lot of emotions.”

After the visit at the factory, Francis met with clergy at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo.

Later the pontiff also planned to meet with poor and homeless people as well as refugees and prisoners.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope denounces speculators in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.