Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope prays in silence…

Pope prays in silence for all mothers in heaven and on earth

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 9:35 am < a min read
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter’s Square to join him in silent prayer for each one’s own mother, including those in Heaven.

Greeting tourists and Romans on Sunday from a window overlooking the square, Francis noted that in many countries Mother’s Day was being celebrated.

He said: “So let’s remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, even our mothers in heaven.”

Francis then invited all in the crowd of 25,000 to spend “a few instants in silence, each one praying for their own mother.” He then bowed his head in prayer, before wishing all a good day.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope prays in silence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.