Report: 5.7 quake jolts remote northern region in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake has jolted a remote area in the northeast of the country.
The Saturday report said the epicenter of the quake was the town of Pishqaleh, with a population of about 2,000 people, some 800 kilometers (498 miles) northeast of the capital Tehran.
The earthquake led to a power outage, but there have been no reports on casualties yet.
Rescue teams have been deployed, the report added.
Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
The struck area is a farming region close to the Turkmenistan border.
Iran is prone to daily quakes at it sits on many major fault lines.
In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake flattened historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.