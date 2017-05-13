Sports Listen

Report: 5.7 quake jolts remote northern region in Iran

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 3:12 pm < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake has jolted a remote area in the northeast of the country.

The Saturday report said the epicenter of the quake was the town of Pishqaleh, with a population of about 2,000 people, some 800 kilometers (498 miles) northeast of the capital Tehran.

The earthquake led to a power outage, but there have been no reports on casualties yet.

Rescue teams have been deployed, the report added.

The struck area is a farming region close to the Turkmenistan border.

Iran is prone to daily quakes at it sits on many major fault lines.

In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake flattened historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

The Associated Press

