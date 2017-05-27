Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Report: Iran ready for…

Report: Iran ready for talks ‘toward peace’ with Arab states

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has told the Qatari Emir that Tehran is ready for talks with Arab nations to reach a “real agreement toward peace and brotherhood.”

Rouhani’s website quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that the Muslim world is beset by divisions and should take steps “toward peace and brotherhood.”

“In this direction we are ready for talks aimed at reaching a real agreement,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

The report added that the Qatari Emir said in response that talks between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf should continue.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Majority Shiite Iran and predominantly Sunni Saudi Arabia and the UAE supporting opposite sites in the conflicts in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Report: Iran ready for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.