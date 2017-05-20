Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romania: 1,000 in gay…

Romania: 1,000 in gay pride march amid moves to limit rights

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 12:54 pm < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Some 1,000 people have joined a gay pride march in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, demanding greater rights amid government moves they say will curtail their human rights.

U.S. Ambassador Hans G. Klemm took part in the march despite the pouring rain.

Saturday’s gay pride march, now in its 13th year in Romania, comes after lawmakers approved an initiative that could amend Romania’s constitution to explicitly state that marriage is a union between a man and woman. The wording now is a union between “spouses.”

Some 30 ambassadors expressed support for the march and for protecting the rights of the LGBT community.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Participants held a minute of silence as they passed the Russian embassy in solidarity with gays in Chechnya, where dozens have been detained and tortured.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romania: 1,000 in gay…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.