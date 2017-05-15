Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia, Saudi Arabia back…

Russia, Saudi Arabia back extension of oil output cuts

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 5:08 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Saudi Arabia want to extend oil production cuts through the first quarter of 2018, in a move the two major producers say would stabilize the market.

Oil prices rose on the announcement that the countries want to extend the deal, which encompasses both nations in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC countries like Russia.

The Russian Energy Ministry says extending the cuts through March 31, 2018, would show “producers’ determination to ensure stability, predictability and incremental development of the market.”

In late November, OPEC agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day, the first such reduction agreement since 2008. The following month, 11 non-OPEC oil-producing countries pledged to cut another 558,000 barrels a day, reaching an overall reduction of 1.8 million.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia, Saudi Arabia back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.