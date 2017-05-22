Sports Listen

South African hunter dies after Zimbabwe elephant trampling

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:08 am < a min read
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.

A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park when he “unknowingly” walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.

Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.

The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company’s website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.

