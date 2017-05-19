Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » South Sudan pro-government forces…

South Sudan pro-government forces blamed for civilian abuses

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:01 am < a min read
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A new United Nations report blames South Sudanese pro-government forces for more than 100 cases of recent abuses against civilians amid the country’s civil war.

The report released Friday by the U.N. human rights office says the 114 cases in the town of Yei between July and January may amount to crimes against humanity.

The abuses include the indiscriminate shelling of civilians, targeted killings, looting and burning and sexual violence.

The report points out the “startling level of impunity in South Sudan” that has fed cycles of deadly ethnic violence.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

South Sudan government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny rejects the report’s findings, saying the government is operating within the law.

The new report says opposition forces also have been responsible for abuses in South Sudan’s conflict, now in its fourth year.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » South Sudan pro-government forces…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.