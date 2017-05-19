South Sudan pro-government forces blamed for civilian abuses

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A new United Nations report blames South Sudanese pro-government forces for more than 100 cases of recent abuses against civilians amid the country’s civil war.

The report released Friday by the U.N. human rights office says the 114 cases in the town of Yei between July and January may amount to crimes against humanity.

The abuses include the indiscriminate shelling of civilians, targeted killings, looting and burning and sexual violence.

The report points out the “startling level of impunity in South Sudan” that has fed cycles of deadly ethnic violence.

South Sudan government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny rejects the report’s findings, saying the government is operating within the law.

The new report says opposition forces also have been responsible for abuses in South Sudan’s conflict, now in its fourth year.