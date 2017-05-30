Sports Listen

South Sudan soldiers face trial for deadly hotel rampage

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:20 am < a min read
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudanese soldiers accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers during the country’s civil war are facing trial almost a year later.

Twelve of the 20 soldiers accused of rape, torture, killing and looting during the attack on the Terrain hotel compound were in court Tuesday. The assault came during fresh fighting in the capital, Juba, in July.

Witnesses said dozens of soldiers broke into the compound and terrorized residents and staff while the nearby U.N. peacekeeping mission did not respond to pleas for help.

Five foreigners reported being gang-raped, and one local journalist was shot in the head and killed as others were forced to watch.

The trial is a test of South Sudan’s ability to hold its soldiers accountable. It is expected to last several weeks.

