Spain and India PMs meet to boost economic, security ties

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 5:21 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with his Spanish counterpart, Mariano Rajoy, for talks centering on security, fighting terrorism and economic relations.

The visit Wednesday was the first time in 25 years that an Indian leader had come to Madrid to meet the head of the Spanish government.

Conservative leader Rajoy posted a note on his official Twitter account saying the two countries had the same ideas on reforming their economies and had a mutual interest in boosting bilateral investments.

Modi said the visit was aimed at improving economic and cultural relations.

Modi also had appointments later to meet King Felipe VI and then a group of Spanish business representatives.

He arrived in Spain late Tuesday from Germany. The next stops on his four-nation tour are France and Russia.

