Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain, Ecuador net 5.5…

Spain, Ecuador net 5.5 metric tons of cocaine in Pacific

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 8:03 am < a min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they cooperated with Ecuadorean police to intercept a ship off that Latin American country bringing more than 5.5 metric tons of cocaine to Spain.

The Interior Ministry says Ecuadorean agents boarded the freighter when it was almost 3 nautical miles off the coast of Ecuador’s Santa Elena province.

A statement Monday said the ship was loaded with Colombian cocaine in the Pacific and planned to travel through the Panama Canal and across the Atlantic to Europe.

The statement says the shipment was organized by a drug-trafficking ring in northeastern Galicia.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Ecuadorean police found 176 bags of cocaine concealed in the cargo and arrested the 20 men on the ship. One of them was a Spaniard allegedly belonging to the Galician ring. Four others were arrested in Spain.

Related Topics
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain, Ecuador net 5.5…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.