Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain police: 2 Britons…

Spain police: 2 Britons arrested for ramming pedestrians

By ARITZ PARRA May 29, 2017 5:30 am < a min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk. Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Police say they had ruled out terrorism in Sunday’s crash in Marbella. A police spokeswoman said Monday that the driver and the passenger were aged 27 and 28, held British passports and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The spokeswoman spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the car fled from a highway checkpoint and sped off into the town of Marbella, where it struck pedestrians on a crowded avenue before becoming involved in a multiple car crash. The injured include a 12-day-old baby. The driver was seriously injured.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Spain police: 2 Britons…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.