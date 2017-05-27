Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sri Lanka confirms 100…

Sri Lanka confirms 100 dead in mudslides; 99 missing

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI May 27, 2017 12:52 am < a min read
Share

AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says the death toll from Friday’s floods and mudslides has risen to 100 with 99 others missing, as security forces and residents stepped up search and rescue operations.

The Disaster Management Center says more than 2,900 people have been displaced.

The military used large armored vehicles and boats to transport people to safe areas. Residents say there are more people trapped in interior villages where boats have been unable to reach.

At an intersection close to Agalawatte, 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of capital Colombo, four bodies in coffins were kept in a house, awaiting boats to be taken to a temple where displaced people have taken refuge.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon in Sri Lanka.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sri Lanka confirms 100…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.