Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sudan president will not…

Sudan president will not attend Saudi summit with Trump

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:01 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where U.S. President Donald Trump is the guest of honor.

SUNA news agency says Friday al-Bashir has excused himself from attending the summit Sunday “for personal reasons.” It didn’t elaborate. More than 50 Muslim leaders are expected to attend the summit in Riyadh.

Al-Bashir’s invitation to the summit was a source of unease for U.S. officials. Washington had shunned al-Bashir, who has been Sudan’s leader since 1989, and is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Sudan’s Darfur region. The U.N. estimates 300,000 people have died in the last decade as conflict raged in the region.

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Sudan president will not…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.