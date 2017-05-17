Sports Listen

Sudan’s president risks overshadowing Trump’s Muslim speech

By MATTHEW LEE May 17, 2017 12:50 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hoping the Muslim world’s leaders join him in confronting extremist ideology when he attends a weekend summit in Saudi Arabia.

But the event could be overshadowed by a surprise attendee: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court and shunned by the United States for the past decade.

It’s not clear if al-Bashir will actually attend the meeting. Saudi and Sudanese officials say he has been invited. U.S. officials are pressing Riyadh to at least avoid any situation in which Trump and Bashir are near each other.

U.S. officials familiar with the situation spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

