The Latest: Is filmmaker’s Cannes callback an award omen?

CANNES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Cannes Film Festival (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Among those spotted on the Cannes red carpet ahead of the award ceremony was filmmaker Robin Campillo. His AIDS drama “120 Beats Per Minute” earned some of the best reviews of the festival.

Campillo told French broadcaster Canal Plus he had returned to Paris after the screening of his film, but returned after getting a call asking him back for Sunday’s award ceremony.

Does that suggest a possible Palme d’Or? Time will tell.

Campillo’s movie centers on the activist group ACT UP in Paris in the 1990s during the AIDS crisis.

___

7:05 p.m.

The red carpet at Cannes is humming with stars ahead of the ceremony that will award the coveted Palme d’Or prize.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain, looking fabulous in a white dress with red patterning on the front, said she and other members of the jury led by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar wrestled Sunday with “a very difficult choice.”

The actress told broadcaster Canal Plus, “We saw beautiful films.”

Fellow jury member Will Smith was bubbly as ever, saying: “I’m ecstatic. This has been a beautiful experience.”

Diane Kruger, in a sober black dress, said: “My heart is beating very, very fast.”

___

5:51 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival Jury has done its job. But its president isn’t letting slip which film it has picked for the coveted Palme d’Or award.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar told a French BFM television reporter who managed to squeeze a few words out of him that the award deliberations Sunday were “very fast.”

Almodovar said: “We did our work.”

But for the names of the winners: Stay tuned.

___

4:41 p.m.

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up to award its prestigious Palme d’Or at a glitzy award ceremony.

No single movie has emerged as the clear favorite among the 19 in competition for the coveted prize being awarded Sunday evening.

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury. Almodovar has made clear that he doesn’t want the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, to go to a movie that isn’t shown on big screens.

That could bode ill for Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” the first Netflix releases ever selected to be in competition for the Palme d’Or.

Regarded as cinema’s most prestigious festival, Cannes is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Organizers have declared that next year, streaming-only films will not be accepted for the competition.