The Latest: Pope prays for Manchester blast victims

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 6:35 am 1 min read
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Manchester attack investigation and reaction (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Pope Francis is urging prayers for the victims of the Manchester concert attack and has denounced how “so many young lives were cruelly broken.”

Francis led thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square in prayer Sunday, saying he was “close to the relatives and all those who are weeping for the dead.”

Britain is still looking for other suspects in the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. Police have 11 suspects in custody but are looking for other members of the network of attacker Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent

The Manchester appeal was Francis’ second prayer of the day: He also denounced the “act of ferocious violence” against a bus full of Coptic Christians in Egypt that left 29 dead Friday; the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

___

10:55 a.m.

Britain’s interior minister says the hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi’s network may still be at large.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says that “the operation is still at full tilt” and “we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed.”

Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, killed 22 people on May 22 at an Ariana Grande concert. Police have 11 suspects in custody and have searched properties across the northwest England city.

On Saturday, Britain lowered its official terrorism threat level from “critical” to “severe” after police said they had dismantled a large part of Abedi’s network.

Police have released surveillance-camera images of Abedi on the night of the attack and appealed for more information about his final days.

World News
