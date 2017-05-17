Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Tear gas…

The Latest: Tear gas fired at Greek anti-austerity protest

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 6:36 am 1 min read
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on Greece’s general strike (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Greek riot police in central Athens have fired tear gas at protesting youths as anti-austerity protests turned violent.

Several dozen protesters hurled rocks and fired flares at police outside Parliament after peaceful marches involving around 12,000 people ended.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Nearby, protesting police officers blocked the entrance to a Finance Ministry building.

The marches occurred during a general strike against bailout-related spending cuts being debated in Parliament.

___

9: 15 a.m.

Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike expected to disrupt public and private sector services. They are protesting new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece’s third bailout next year.

Public hospitals were functioning with emergency staff only Wednesday, while public transport was disrupted.

Congress finds family life at the root of military personnel issues

Air traffic controllers were holding a four-hour work stoppage in the middle of the day, leading to the rescheduling or cancellation of more than 150 flights. Seamen were participating with a four-day strike that began Tuesday, leaving ferries servicing the Greek islands and mainland tied up in port until Friday.

Workers are protesting a raft of new cost-cutting measures, to be voted on in parliament late Thursday that will include pension cuts and tax hikes.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Tear gas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Sgt. Kandy Christian, 2017 Army Human Resources Command Soldier of the Year

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.