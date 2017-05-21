The Latest: Turkey’s Erdogan re-elected as party leader

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the expanded powers of Turkey’s president (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as the leader of Turkey’s ruling party.

Erdogan was the only candidate for party chairman at a congress on Sunday of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

He was elected with 1,414 votes.

Erdogan was forced to cut his formal ties to the party he co-founded when he became the country’s first directly elected president in 2014.

A referendum last month eliminated a constitutional requirement mandating that presidents be neutral and cut ties with their political parties.

10:47 a.m.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party has kicked off a congress to re-elect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its chairman after last month’s referendum.

Erdogan will return to lead the party he co-founded after Sunday’s extraordinary congress in Ankara. Last month’s referendum on constitutional amendments removed a requirement that presidents be neutral and cut off ties with their political parties.

Supporters from across the country are meeting in the arena, waving flags to songs about Erdogan and the AKP. Banners read “the leader of change, the nation’s leader.”

The congress is expected to last all day, with speeches by the current party chairman, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Erdogan, to be followed with voting.