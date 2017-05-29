Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn…

Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn to face questions on live TV

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 1:01 pm < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a live studio audience and a tough TV interviewer as the general election campaign moves to the airwaves.

Monday’s night’s airing of “The Battle For Number 10” falls short of a head-to-head debate between the two top contenders in the June 8 vote but may shed light on their policy differences.

The title refers to 10 Downing St., the prime minister’s official residence now occupied by May.

The studio audiences have been selected with an eye toward balance.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The format calls for each candidate to separately face questions from the audience and be interviewed by seasoned interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

It will be aired on Sky News and Channel 4.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.