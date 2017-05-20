Sports Listen

Thousands in Madrid back no-confidence vote against PM Rajoy

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:22 pm < a min read
MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spaniards are rallying in Madrid to support a no-confidence vote against conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy brought by the far-left Podemos party.

The rally Saturday under the slogan “We have to throw them out” is being held in the Puerta del Sol, a large square in the heart of Spain’s capital.

Podemos organized the gathering to bolster its no-confidence vote against Rajoy’s ruling Popular Party, which has been hit by a series of corruption scandals.

Podemos registered its intention Friday to bring the no-confidence vote to Parliament. The move includes presenting the party’s ponytailed leader, Pablo Iglesias, as an alternative candidate to replace Rajoy.

The vote, however, seems doomed to fail since no other party supports the move.

