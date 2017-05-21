Sports Listen

Turkey: Man detained on US plane just wanted 1st class seat

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says the FBI has detained a Turkish man who attempted to sit in first class on a Los Angeles-Honolulu flight.

The Anadolu news agency reported Sunday that 25-year-old Anil Tuvanc Uskanli bought an economy ticket on American Airlines Flight 31 but left his seat to try first class. Flight attendants stopped him but in the ensuing argument, he kicked a service cart.

The agency said Uskanli was handcuffed to his seat after refusing to sit. Media reports say Uskanli had to be immobilized with duct tape in a seat.

Uskanli was taken into custody after the plane, escorted by two fighters, landed in Honolulu. He now faces a possible charge of interference with a flight crew.

Anadolu said Uskanli studied film and journalism in California and London.

